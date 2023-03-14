IHC rejects plea to hear Imran’s bail application today

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday evening challenged his non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case, in the Islamabad High Court. However, the court refused to hear the plea today, and fixed it for hearing tomorrow.

The application was filed with the high court, as heavy contingents of police, Rangers and anti-riot force reached outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence to comply with an arrest warrant issued by an Islamabad sessions court.

The PTI chief’s legal team reached the court to file an application for suspension of the warrant. His lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjotha prepared a petition.

The court registrar objected to the absence of Imran Khan’s biometric verification on the bail application.

The lawyers had sought hearing of the plea today. The court accepted the application, but refused to hear it today and fixed it for tomorrow, along with the objections to it.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser was also present in the court.

Talking to media, he said Imran Khan is a former prime minister, but it seemed a terrorist has been besieged.

He warned that they will call a strike in the entire country, and if anyone thought the party and its activists will remain silent, they were misunderstood.

The former speaker also issued threats to police officers.

Speaking to the media outside the high court, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan was summoned by the court in the Toshakhana case on March 18.

“I don’t understand why the police wants to take him four days earlier,” he wondered.

He accused the police of resorting to violence at Zaman Park.

“I think the police went there illegally and with malice,” Shibli Faraz said.

He claimed the address mentioned on the arrest warrant was Bani Gala’s, but the police reached Lahore.

He alleged that a failed assassination attempt was made on Imran Khan.