Pakistan VS Afghanistan T-20 series

The names of the support personnel for the series were revealed.
Mar 14, 2023
Abdul-Rehman would be the Head Coach of the National team, while Umar Gul will be the Bowling Coach.

Najam Sethi on Tuesday revealed the names by posting on Twitter. Muhammad Yousaf will serve as the Batting Coach of the National team for the T-20 series, Abdul Majeed as the Fielding Coach and Mansoor Rana will perform duties as the Team Manager.

Three T-20 series will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

