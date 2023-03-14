Pakistan VS Afghanistan T-20 series

Abdul-Rehman would be the Head Coach of the National team, while Umar Gul will be the Bowling Coach.

Najam Sethi on Tuesday revealed the names by posting on Twitter. Muhammad Yousaf will serve as the Batting Coach of the National team for the T-20 series, Abdul Majeed as the Fielding Coach and Mansoor Rana will perform duties as the Team Manager.

Three T-20 series will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.