Imran urges people to take to streets if he is arrested

After the police and Rangers were stationed outside his Zaman Park for compliance with a non-bailable arrest warrant, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday issued a video message, asking the nation and his party workers to take to the streets if he is arrested.

He said the nation will continue its fight against the government of “thieves and thugs”.

The former premier said police is stationed outside his house. They think when Imran Khan is arrested, the nation would not respond, he stated.

However, he said the nation should prove everyone wrong and respond to the actions of the law enforcers.

Imran urged people to prove police apprehensions completely wrong and take to the streets to protest against his possible arrest.

He says people should not accept in any way how “one person” is making decisions for the whole country.