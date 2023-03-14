Gas leakage blast injures seven in Karachi

At least seven people have sustained burn injuries in a powerful explosion occurred inside a garment manufacturing facility situated in Korangi 2 ½ on Tuesday.

The explosion, believed to be caused by a gas leak, took place in the kitchen where workers from the manufacturing unit had gathered for lunch.

According to the preliminary investigation shared by Station House Officer (SHO) Aurangzaib Khattak of the Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) police station, the kitchen in the unit had four burners installed.

The injured were shifted to the Burn Centre of Dr. Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, with six being discharged after receiving initial treatment.

However, doctors have deemed one victim’s condition as critical.

As per the victim’s account, the chef had opened the main wall of the gas supply line several minutes prior to lighting the burner.

Explosion occurred when the chef tried to ignite the burner, victim added.

Khattak mentioned that a Bomb Disposal Squad team arrived at the explosion site, and their investigation did not indicate any evidence of the use of explosive material in the blast.

Further investigations to ascertain the cause are underway, the police said.

The SHO concluded that gas may have accumulated in the kitchen when the chef opened the main gas supply line moments before lighting the burner.