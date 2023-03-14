KP governor announces provincial elections on May 28

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali Tuesday announced to hold elections of KP provincial assembly on May 28.

The governor met with the ECP and was later also called by President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss KP’s electoral matters.

KP governor Ghulam Ali said he told ECP about the deteriorated law and order situation in the province.

In the meeting, the president suggested to announce the KP elections date after discussing with ECP to avoid further complications.

President Alvi instructed the governor to carry out the apex court’s order in letter and spirit and also stressed to hold general elections within the allotted time frame.

Assembly dissolution

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan ordered the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies where PTI held a majority in order to pressurize the federal government into holding polls throughout the country.

It should be noted that April 30 has been given as the date for the election in Punjab. Also, the ECP has extended the date of filing nomination papers till March 16.