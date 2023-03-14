China reopens borders to foreigners for first time since 2020

China is set to resume issuance of all categories of visas to foreign tourists for the first time in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The move comes after authorities last month declared victory over the recent surge in the virus.

The removal of this cross-border control measure is expected to help rekindle a $17 trillion economy.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced that the regions which previously did not require visas prior to the pandemic will once again allow visa-free entry. This will include the popular tourist destination of Hainan and cruise ships docking at the Shanghai port.

Additionally, foreign visitors from Hong Kong and Macau will get visa-free entry in southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong.

The Asian country also added another 40 countries to its list for which group tours are allowed, bringing the total number of countries to 60. However, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the United States are still not included in the list.

Furthermore, the ministry stated that foreigners holding valid visas issued before March 28, 2020 will also be allowed to enter China.

In 2022, there were only 115.7 million cross-border trips made in and out from China, with foreigners accounting for approximately 4.5 million.

This is a significant decline compared to 2019, when China recorded 670 million trips overall, with foreigners accounting for 97.7 million, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.