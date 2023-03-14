FIA arrests another suspect of Italy boat wreck in Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Italy boat accident case, as it claimed to arrest the brother of the main accused in Gujrat.

FIA officials have arrested Obaidullah, the brother of the main accused Afaq, in a recent operation in Gujrat.

According to FIA sources, Obaidullah was involved in the financial aid, receiving money from Pakistan and sending it to his brother, who was residing in Libya.

The FIA stated the money was being used to fund the illegal transportation of migrants from Pakistan to Europe, including the ill-fated boat journey that resulted in multiple fatalities.

At least seven Pakistani citizens lost their lives, while 16 survived the unfortunate accident in the migrant shipwreck on the southern Italian coast on February 26, as the overall death toll from the tragedy rose to 62.

A sailboat, carrying 180 to 200 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia and several other countries to Europe, crashed into rocks amid stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.