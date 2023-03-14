Javed Akhtar says ‘Urdu belongs to India’; stirs up controversy

Renowned Indian poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has once again sparked controversy over his latest remarks on Urdu’s place in Indian culture.

The lyricist expressed his affection for the Urdu language, its purposes, and poetry— claiming that Urdu does not exclusively belong to Pakistan or Egypt, but to ‘Hindustan’.

Mr. Akhtar gave these remarks while launching an Urdu poetry album titled Shayarana.

This time, his comments have caused quite a stir in the literary community.

Javed emphasised the importance of the Urdu language and the role Punjab played in its past growth and prominence.

While mythmaking that Urdu is solely an Indian language, Akhtar stated a language is not based on religion, but of the region.

“If language was based on religion, then whole Europe would have one language,” the writer added.

The poet further added that Pakistan only came into existence after its partition from India, hence, the language belongs to Hindustan and has its roots here.