Canada: Two killed, nine injured as truck hits pedestrians

In an unfortunate incident, at least two people have been killed while nine others sustained injuries after a pickup truck ploughed into pedestrians in Canada’s northern Quebec.

According to details, the incident unfolded in the town of Amqui on Monday afternoon and police were called to the scene at 3:00 pm.

Among those killed include a man in his 70s and another man in his 60s, police said, adding that the victims were walking along a boulevard.

Reportedly, children are among the injured and are being treated at hospital.

The condition of two victims is said to be serious.

The 38-year-old driver of the van has been arrested and faces a charge of hit-and-run causing death, police added.

Following the incident, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that his heart was with the people of Amqui.

“As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts,” he wrote.