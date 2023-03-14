“Wise decision”: Shadab Khan’s captaincy earns high praise from Afridi

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan captain, extended his congratulations to Shadab Khan for his appointment as the captain to lead the national team in the forthcoming T20 series against Afghanistan.

On his official twitter handle, Shahid Afridi wrote: “A wise decision by PCB to rest senior players and give talented young leaders like Shadab a chance to shine”.

Boom Boom Afridi also expressed his excitement to witness Shadab Khan’s on-field performance and prove himself as a capable leader.

All-rounder Shadab Khan will lead the national cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against Afghanistan, as skipper Babar Azam has been given a short break to ‘strategically manage his workload’.

Also read: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear shirt sponsored by betting company

While addressing the media, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairman, Najam Sethi, said that Babar Azam along with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacer Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman will rest during short three-match tour.

Shadab will captain the side that includes four uncapped players, namely, Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan, while Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have been recalled.

The Pakistan cricket selectors named a new-look and highly-talented 15-player squad for Afghanistan series, which will be played from 24 to 27 March in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.