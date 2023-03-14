Judge threatening case: Court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant till March 16

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan received a temporary relief after Islamabad court suspended his non-bailable arrest warrant till March 16 in the female judge threatening case.

According to details, an application was submitted on behalf of PTI Chairman in the court.

The Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood was on leave, subsequently, the Duty Judge Sikandar Khan transferred the petition to Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gilani.

Following this, the Sessions Court directed law enforcement agencies to refrain from arresting Imran Khan until March 16, and instructed PTI lawyers to submit related documents.

The hearing, however, was adjourned and notices were issued to all parties involved.

This development follows the challenge made by the PTI leader against the non-bailable arrest warrant in the case, amidst the intensifying tussle between government and the opposition leader.

The warrant dated March 13, instructed the police to arrest Imran Khan and present him before the court on March 29, in a case pertaining to using threatening remarks against woman additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Raheem also rejected former Prime Minister’s request for a one-time exemption from the appearance in Toshakhana case.

The court in its verdict stated that it had granted several opportunities to PTI leader for appearance in his personal capacity and every time he requested for exemption.

It cited that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also declared the non-appearance of the accused on the excuse of security as irrelevant, ordering him to appear before the court on March 13.

The judge said that it would also serve notices to respondents on March 29, in Imran’s acquittal plea.

The 70-year-old politician is facing a slew of cases since his ouster from power in April last year through a no-trust move.

Until now, the former cricket star has managed to steer clear of arrest and alleges that the government has orchestrated the legal tangle in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.