How police traced the ‘mastermind’ of KPO attack

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in a joint raid with security forces on March 12, claimed to have killed two terrorists, including the mastermind of Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack, in an encounter at Mai Gari, Manghopir.

As per a brief issued by the Sindh CTD on Sunday, two other terrorists surrendered before them.

On February 17, terrorists had attacked the KPO, located on the city’s busiest artery, Sharae Faisal. Five, including a Rangers soldier, embraced martyrdom.

Two of the three terrorists were killed in crossfire with law enforcers, while one of them blew himself up during the shootout.

As per the brief, the killed terrorists were identified as Aryadullah alias Hassan and Waheedullah alias Khalid alias Huzaifa, while the two, who surrendered, disclosed their identities as Abdul Aziz alias Muhammad Ali and Mehran alias Meharban.

How did the police trace KPO mastermind?

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Sindh CTD’s Pakistan-Based Terrorist Intelligence Group (PBTIG) chief Mazhar Iqbal Mashwani, who was also part of the team investigating the KPO attack, said when they started the probe, they had bodies of three attackers, weapons they carried and spent bullet shells.

Mashwani said an old four-wheeler was also recovered from outside the KPO.

“We retrieved footage from closed-circuit television cameras installed around the building, where the attackers can be seen arriving at the KPO for the attack,” he added.

The PBTIG chief said they checked the ownership of the car, and found that it was purchased by Kifayatullah, one of the terrorist shot dead during the attack, and Abdul Aziz, a suspect in CTD custody, from a showroom in Hub, Balochistan.

When the CTD questioned the showroom owner, he claimed he had no knowledge that the people who bought the car were terrorists. He told the CTD that he had charged them Rs1 million.

Mashwani said the police reached the house of Kifayatullah in Wanda Amir, Lakki Marwat. During interrogation, his family disclosed the name of Aryadullah.

He further said Aryadullah was a disgruntled leader of the Afghan Taliban and, according to the PBTIG chief, had connected Kifayatullah with Ikhlasyar, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Karachi emir.

Mashwani said they have started searching for Aryadullah, who was spotted in the bordering area of Sindh and Balochistan.

He claimed they saw two men on a motorbike, who met the attackers before they entered the Karachi police chief’s office. Those two people were Aryadullah and Waheedullah, he claimed.

He added that they, Aryadullah and Waheedullah, provided funds for the car the terrorists used to carry out the attack.

Who was the suicide bomber?

Mashwani said the two terrorists were identified as Kifayatullah and Zala Noor. However, he said, the identity of the suicide bomber could not be ascertained as yet.

The PBTIG chief claimed that Abdul Aziz, the suspect in custody, told them that the suicide bomber was named Yasir, but did not confirm if that was his real name.

He added that Aziz told the investigators that ‘Yasir’ belonged to North Waziristan, but had moved to Afghanistan a few years ago along with his family.

Aziz told the police that the terrorists, who attacked the KPO, arrived in buses a week earlier. They took up residence at the house of Waheedullah in Ahsanabad, Sohrab Goth, Aziz is said to have told the interrogators.

Sharing details of the suspects in CTD custody, Mashwani said they belonged to Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Shah Lateef Town.

However, he added, the terrorists killed in the encounter were residents of Ahsanabad, Sohrab Goth.