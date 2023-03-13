PM orders free flour for over 15m deserving Punjab households

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that for the first time in history of the country, a relief package has been prepared for provision of free flour to the deserving people in Ramazan.

Chairing a review meeting in Lahore on Monday for provision of free flour under the Ramazan Package, the premier said free flour will be distributed to 15.8 million families of Punjab in Ramazan.

He said that free flour will be distributed from 25th Shaban to 25th Ramazan.

He further said that distribution of flour will be done through 8,500 Utility Stores, besides establishing 20,000 points for convenience of the general public.

He also said the eligibility for free flour can be checked through an SMS.

No compromise will be made on the quality of the free flour, and modern technology will be utilized for prevention of theft of flour, he added.