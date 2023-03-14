2 policemen martyred in separate attacks on census teams in Tank, Lakki Marwat

Two police officials were martyred, and five others injured in separate terrorist attacks on census teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and Lakki Marwat districts, police and Rescue 1122 reported on Monday.

The military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement said a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Abdur Rasheed, was killed in a crossfire in in Garh Dildad area of Kolachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

Constable Khan Nawab was martyred, while constables Shah Nawaz and Aslam Khan, Levies official Bismillah, Frontier Constabulary official Abdullah and driver Eid Jan received bullet injuries in an armed attack from terrorists on a police van deployed for the security of census staff in Tank’s Kot Azam area.

The injured officials retaliated and forced the attackers to retreat, who later escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, a fresh contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The martyred and injured were moved to Tank District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment, where the injured were stated to be in stable condition.

In a separate attack in Lakki Marwat’s Parwala village near Saddar police station, two suspected terrorists targeted Constable Dil Jan deployed on census duty, and martyred him on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape after the incident. A heavy police contingent reached the spot and surrounded the area and initiated a search operation.

Last week, a cop was martyred, while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team in Dera Ismail Khan.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.