Retaining Toshakhana gifts at lower price anti-Shariah, clerics decree

The clerics of Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia Lahore has decreed that the law of Toshakhana in ‘illegal’, and said it is against Shariah to purchase gifts from Toshakhana at a lower price.

The clerics claim the gifts are not the personal property of an individual, but the trust of a country and the nation. They should be utilized for public welfare.

This edict comes after the Cabinet division released the 21-year record of Toshakhana on the website.

Among those who issued the edict are clerics of the Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia Lahore, including Dr Raghib Naeemi – who is also a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Sheikh Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanafi, Mufti Muhammad Nadeem Qamar, Mufti Muhammad Arif Hussain and Mufti Faisal Nadeem Shazli.

The decree states that as per Islamic law, gifts – big or small – are property of the state and should be collected in the official treasury.

They declared that purchasing the Toshakhana items at a lower price is against Shariah law.

The decree states that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has warned against retaining of a gift by a government official.

According to Hadiths, the gifts presented to a government official are meant to be deposited in the state repository, the decree stated.

Purchasing Toshakhana gifts at a lower price is akin to betrayal and breaking of trust, it added.

The clerics said the chief justice should play his role in amending the law pertaining to the state repository.

