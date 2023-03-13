Pakistan may seek US help for concluding deal with IMF

The Pakistan government has reportedly decided to seek help from the US to help settle issues with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite implementation on the pre-conditions agreed with the international lender, Pakistan has been unable to sign a staff-level agreement with the Fund.

A round of virtual negotiations between the two parties is scheduled to be held some time today.

The staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF has been facing delays for some time. It was being hoped since last week that the agreement will be signed in a matter of days, but there has been no development yet.

On the other hand, Pakistan has decided to seek help from America to settle the matter.

According to sources, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar may discuss a possible agreement with the IMF with the American ambassador.

They further said an agreement with the IMF is likely during this week.

Sources say that all the conditions set by the Fund have been met, so there is no justification for delaying the agreement.