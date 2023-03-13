Outside Data Darbar, Imran announces rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday

As the PTI rally culminated at Data Darbar on Monday night, party Chairman Imran Khan announced another one at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

He claimed the Toshakhana case against him has been ‘exposed’, and announced a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan at 2pm on Sunday.

Earlier, the PTI rally, led by party chief Khan, reached its destination of Data Darbar.

Addressing the people of Lahore outside the shrine from inside his car, Imran said everyone will have to struggle together.

He further claimed the Toshakhana case against him has been ‘exposed’, and all the facts have come to light.

When the PML-N’s funding sources are investigated in the foreign/prohibited funding case, everything will be revealed, he claimed

Route change

The route of Imran’s caravan was previously changed, and according to the new plan, the rally used Do Moria Pull instead of Brandreth Road to reach Data Darbar.

The rally reached its destination over a couple of hours over the cut-off time the PTI was given by the district administration to end the rally at 5:30pm.

The PTI’s Lahore chapter leadership changed the route of the rally and now the workers and activists along with their leaders are en route to Data Darbar via Mochi Gate and Bhati Chowk.

Commuters were said to be facing a host of difficulties owing to the traffic jams due to the Imran Khan-led rally. An ambulance was also reportedly stuck in the jam that caused trouble among patients and their attendants.

PTI chief Imran Khan is scheduled to address the rally when it culminates at Data Darbar.

Earlier, when the PTI chief departed from his residence in Zaman Park to lead the rally, heavy traffic jams could be seen around the locality.

Dozens of private and government schools falling along the route of the rally were ordered to close at noon.