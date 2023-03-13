LHC seeks record of Toshakhana gifts since 1947

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the federal government to submit the record of Toshakhana gifts received by public office holders from foreign governments and visiting dignitaries since 1947.

On Sunday, the Cabinet Division released the 21-year record of Toshakhana gits on its official website.

Additional Attorney General Nasar Ahmed apprised the court that the Toshakhana record from 2002 onwards had been published online after the approval of the federal cabinet.

LHC judge Asim Hafeez heard the case in-chamber on application of a citizen, Muneer Ahmed, seeking the Toshakhana record from 1974.

He also sought minutes of the recent cabinet meeting in the next hearing that decided on the Toshakhana gifts record.

The case hearing has been adjourned till March 21.

Earlier, the judge directed the federal government counsel to present the record of the state repository in whatever form it existed.

Justice Asim Hafeez said the court will issue the order after a complete review of the record. He observed that the court will also see who gave these gifts, and why they are presented.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that when a minister retains a gift, it is understandable, but asked how someone, who holds an official position, can retain a gift.

Rules ‘violated’

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claims that the details coming to light prove that Toshakhana rules were openly violated.

The Lahore High Court should form a commission to investigate whether the price of the gifts was paid according to the law or not.

In a video message, Fawad alleged that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif illegally retained vehicles from Toshakhana. He also claimed that Imran Khan took minimum gifts and followed the legal procedure.

The list of gifts that has been released is still incomplete, he claimed, and suggested details from 1988 onwards should be made public.

The concept of sacred cows should be eliminated in Pakistan, and the details of judges and generals should also be made public.

The PTI leader said the Lahore High Court chief justice has shown the people a new way of transparency in the country. The court should make a commission to investigate whether the price of these gifts was paid according to the law. And are they declared or not?

What is Toshakhana?

The Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.