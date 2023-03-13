Dollar makes little advance against rupee in interbank

The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained just 84 paisas against the US dollar, and settled at Rs281.61 at the closing time of the interbank trading.

The local currency gained value amid hopes expressed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar that Pakistan will ink an agreement with the international lender to revive the stalled loan program.

On the other hand, the US dollar gained Rs1 in the open market to settle at Rs284.

KSE-100 gains 63 points, closes at 41857 points

The KSE-100 index gained 500 points in the morning session, however, the benchmark closed at 41857 points by gaining only 63 points on Monday.

Share prices at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 452.03 points, or 1.08 per cent, to reach 42,246.69 points at 10:38am.