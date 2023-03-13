Altaf loses £10m properties case to MQM-P in London

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has lost a case of six properties, including the MQM secretariat, in a London court.

A London court was hearing a case regarding the ownership of six properties, including the MQM secretariat, in the British capital.

The value of these properties is equivalent to one million British pounds, which is equal to Rs3.30 billion.

The case against Altaf Hussain was filed by Federal Minister Aminul Haque, while party leaders Nadeem Nusrat, Waseem Akhtar and Farooq Sattar have also recorded their statements in the case.

The court has declared six properties in London as the property of MQM-Pakistan.

In the second part of the trial, the income generated from these properties will be heard.

According to the court ruling, MQM-Pakistan is the real MQM under the 2016 constitution, and it is the real owner of the six properties under the control of Altaf Hussain in London.

Insolvency and Companies Judge Clive Jones, sitting as a high court judge in the High Court of Justice Business and Property Court of England and Wales, announced the verdict.

The judge ruled that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had resigned from the party after his August 2016 speech.

IT Minister Aminul Haque represented the MQM-P in the UK court.