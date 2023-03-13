WhatsApp rolls out new feature for Windows users

The Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a new “multi-selection” feature for Windows users of its application, promising them a smoother and more efficient experience.

According to wabetainfo, the upcoming feature will allow users to select multiple messages from a single conversation, giving them the option to either delete them or forward them to another chat.

To use the feature, users can long-press on the desired message and tap on the ‘Selection’ option.

Also, users can click anywhere within a conversation and then the “Select messages” option will appear.

This feature also allows for the automatic addition of text to the selection within the chat, which can then be deleted, added to favorites or copied.

In the last few hours, WhatsApp has introduced 21 new emojis, with plans to roll them out to all users in the coming days.

These new icons eliminate the need to search for them on other applications or download additional programs on phone.

The ability to select multiple messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update.

In February, it was reported that the messaging app has been introducing a new feature called “Call Link” in its Windows beta version.

This new feature enables users to generate a link to join a call.