Noose tightens against Imran Khan as he faces challenge of two arrest warrants

Islamabad police have reached Lahore to arrest former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after two separate local courts of the federal capital ordered to produce him in respective cases.

An Islamabad court issued an arrest warrant against the former premier in the case pertaining to hurling threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry. Meanwhile, the ex-PM’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana criminal proceeding case was restored after the petitioner’s plea of exemption from attendance was turned down.

The Islamabad police have arrived in Lahore where Imran Khan is staying.

The federal capital police would first consult with Lahore police before going to Khan’s residence Zaman Park for his apprehension.

Meanwhile, PTI is also staging a rally in Lahore to be led by Imran Khan and the outskirts of Zaman Park were reported to be crowded by supporters and activists of the political party.

Female judge threatening case

A case had been registered against Khan at Margalla police station in Islamabad for making threatening remarks to judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Civil judge Rana Mujahid Rahim announced the verdict as he rejected Khan’s plea seeking exemption from attendance on security grounds.

He ordered Imran Khan to show up before court on March 29.

During the hearing, a lawyer representing Imran Khan, Intezar Haider Panjutha, argued that due to security threats against the PTI chief, it is not safe for him to come to Islamabad.

The legal team has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for virtual court appearances and exemption from physical attendance for Khan on security grounds, he apprised the court.

The lawyer also emphasized that there is a difference between not appearing for reasons and not willing to appear.

The sessions court had previously rejected Khan’s plea, warning that a non-bailable arrest warrant would be issued if he did not appear in court.

The judge later resumed the hearing and warned that if Khan does not appear during court hours, a non-bailable arrest warrant will be issued against him.

Toshakhana criminal proceeding case

An Islamabad sessions court announced its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from attendance in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

The judge ordered the former premier to appear in court on March 18.

At the onset of the hearing, Khawaja Haris - who was representing the former prime minister - informed the court that his client decided not to appear in the sessions court today due to ‘security threats’.

He also raised an objection to the criminal proceedings being admissible and requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss the complaint.

Raising legal questions on the electoral body’s complaint, the counsel argued that the law was not taken into account while sending a complaint against the PTI chief.

He stated that under the Election Act 2017, there are different aspects of the law, contending that criminal action can be initiated within 120 days of submission of the nomination form.

Haris then read the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and said that the court wrote that the warrant for Imran was issued to ensure his attendance.

He argued that the fair trial would only be possible if the issue of admissibility of the proceeding was settled first.

After the arguments of the ousted premier’s lawyers were concluded, ECP’s lawyer Saad Hassan presented his arguments.

He maintained that the PTI chairman’s arrest warrant were still valid, adding that the IHC had rejected his plea regarding the warrant.

The electoral body’s counsel added that IHC gave Imran some time to appear before the concerned court, adding that the court had suspended the order had only suspended for a few days.

He added that until the warrant is executed or the former prime minister returns to the court, the warrant is on-field.

Judge Zafar Iqbal then inquired whether the ECP needed more time regarding the application being admissible. To this, Hassan said he does need more time.

Haris maintained that the person who filed the complaint was not authorized and did not have authority, therefore, the court should hear the case today and decide on the petitions.

Imran’s lawyer added that if the ECP is asking for more time, then how can the case proceed until it is decided whether the case is admissible or not.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved verdict on Imran’s plea for exemption from attendance.