Lifestyle » Movies

Oscar winners in main categories

Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars
AFP Mar 13, 2023
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.

Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick “All Quiet on the Western Front” finished the night with four prizes.

Key winners

Best picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best international feature film : All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Best cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best documentary feature: Navalny

Best original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best original score: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

