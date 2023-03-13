Oscar winners in main categories
Here are the winners in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the leaderboard with seven Oscars including best picture and three of four acting prizes, while World War I flick “All Quiet on the Western Front” finished the night with four prizes.
Key winners
Best picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best international feature film : All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Best cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best documentary feature: Navalny
Best original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR
Best original score: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann