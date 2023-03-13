CTD claims killing masterminds of KPO attack

In a major breakthrough for law enforcement agencies, the masterminds behind the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack on February 18, has been killed in the encounter.

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation near the Northern Bypass in the Manghopir area of the city and shot dead Iriadullah and Abdul Waheed, the masterminds of the KPO attack.

One of the masterminds, Iriadullah was identified as a commander of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Karachi and was responsible for orchestrating the deadly attack on the KPO.

The CTD officials stated that Iriadullah and his accomplice, Abdul Waheed, were killed during an exchange of fire, while two other suspects were apprehended.

A suicide jacket, five small arms, and two motorcycles have also been recovered from the terrorists.

KPO attack

On February 18, TTP terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Office, located on the main Shahra-e-Faisal artery.

The attack led to an hours-long siege and floor-by-floor operation by security forces in which all four attackers ended up being killed. In contrast, four security officials and civilians were killed and over 19 were injured.

After a three and a half-hour ordeal, a joint operation of the security forces managed to clear the main building of the KPO and of all terrorists, and a search operation was launched.