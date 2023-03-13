IHC to announce verdict on appeals against conviction in Noor Muqaddam murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its reserved verdict on the appeals challenging conviction of Zahir Jaffer and others in Noor Muqaddam murder case on Monday (today).

According to details, a division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will pronounce the judgment at 12:30 pm.

The court had reserved the verdict on December 21.

The trial court in Islamabad had awarded death penalty to Jaffer last year for killing Noor Muqaddam (27), a former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter.

Zahir Jaffer, prime suspect in the grisly murder, pleaded not guilty to the killing, saying he was wrongly implicated.

Others charged in the case include Zahir’s parents, three household staff, and six employees of Therapy Works, a counseling center.

Noor Muqaddam murder case

The 27-year-old Noor Muqaddam was found beheaded at a residence in the Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year on July 20, a day before Eidul Azha.

Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested from the spot covered in blood other than his own.

The first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against accused Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, stating that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs.

“He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses,” he added.