Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

An aircraft of India’s IndiGo Airlines Monday made an emergency landing at Karachi airport after a passenger passed away during the flight.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the IndiGo flight 6E-1736 took off from Delhi at 10:17 pm Sunday night.

The flight, en route from Delhi to Doha, was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi due to the medical emergency on board.

Upon being informed of the medical emergency by the flight’s captain, Karachi Air Traffic Control cleared the Indian airline’s plane for landing.

The 60-year-old passenger, identified as Abdullah, was a Nigerian citizen and passed away before the plane landed.

“Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” the airline said.

It added, “We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones.”

Once on the ground, officials from the Civil Aviation Authority and doctors from the Federal Ministry of Health attended to the passenger’s remains and issued a death certificate.

In a statement, the airline said it was making arrangements for transferring other passengers on the flight in coordination with the relevant authorities.