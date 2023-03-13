Malala Yousafzai shines at Oscars debut as executive producer

The world’s youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, made a dazzling appearance at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony as she marked her Oscars debut.

Alongside her husband Asser Malik, Malala graced the red carpet wearing a silver hooded full-length gown by American brand Ralph Lauren, adorned with jewelry designed by Leightonjewels.

Malala’s choice of jewelry held a symbolic meaning, with the diamond ring on her hand decorated with an emerald link, representing the best emeralds found in India and Pakistan, where she hails from.

Additionally, her earrings were significant as it dates back to Soraya Tarzi, the first queen of Afghanistan in the 1930s, who was also an advocate for women’s rights and education in the country.

Malala’s Oscars debut was not just for fashion and style, as she was also an executive producer of the short film Stranger at the Gate, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

The film focuses on the journey of a transgender asylum-seeker in the United States and their struggles to find safety and acceptance.

Malala’s appearance at the Oscars was another significant milestone for the activist, who has continuously used her platform to advocate for education and women’s rights worldwide.

As an executive producer of the nominated documentary, Malala is further shining a light on the importance of inclusivity and acceptance, especially for marginalized communities.