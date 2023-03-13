Lahore schools, colleges to close early as PTI rally looms

The Lahore administration Monday ordered early closure of all the schools and colleges as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally creates security concerns in the city.

The city district administration directed all public and private educational institutes to close by 12:00 pm, urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and follow all instructions.

Punjab School Education Department, in this regard, issued an official notification.

The rally, scheduled to commence from Zaman Park to Data Darbar, is expected to draw a large crowd. Hence, the city administration has taken several measures to ensure the safety of the public and maintain law and order in the city.

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during the rally. They have also warned that any attempts to disrupt the peace will be dealt with strictly.

He also instructed to shut shops on the city’s Circular Road at 12pm.

In addition to the early closure, the administration has also deployed a large number of security personnel to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.