PTI challenges Section 144 imposed by caretaker Punjab govt in LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the imposition of Section 144 by the caretaker Punjab government in the Lahore High Court, which led to the halt of the party’s election rally.

The PTI leader, Hammad Azhar, filed the petition, stating that the imposition of Section 144 was illegal and that the Punjab caretaker government had violated the code of conduct.

The PTI had planned to hold an election rally in Lahore, but the Punjab caretaker government had imposed Section 144, citing security concerns. The PTI has alleged that the imposition of Section 144 was discriminatory, as it had been selectively applied to halt the PTI rally while allowing Maryam Nawaz to hold public rallies.

The PTI leader has argued that the imposition of Section 144 violated the fundamental rights of the party and its workers, as it deprived them of their right to hold public gatherings and express their political views.

It requested that the notification of Section 144 should be declared null and void.

Moreover, the party has accused the caretaker Punjab government of bias and demanded that the restrictions be lifted immediately.

Earlier, PTI approached the ECP against the “illegal imposition” of Section 144 and claimed that the Punjab interim government had violated the ECP’s code of conduct.

Later, the Lahore district administration had given permission to the PTI to hold a public rally today (Monday).

Imran Khan had announced that he will lead an election rally in Lahore today (Sunday), and also urged the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe into the killing of party activist Ali Bilal, alias Zille Shah.

However, the Lahore deputy commissioner refused permission to the PTI rally on the pretext of the PSL matches.

While the Punjab government imposed Section 144 and summoned the Rangers to tackle any possible untoward incident in Lahore today.