Pakistan to experience extremely hot days in coming months

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that the country is likely to witness higher-than-usual temperatures during the upcoming summer season.

The intensity of the heat is expected to be more than normal from this month March to May due to less-than-normal rains, according to the Met Office.

The PMD has stated that due to a decrease of 77% in rainfall in February, the average day and night temperatures of the last month were recorded as 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

This has resulted in a possibility of a further increase in the intensity of heat, with temperatures higher than normal predicted not only for March but also for April and May.

Previously, the average temperature during March was recorded as up to 26°C, with a slight increase being observed last year. However, this year’s temperatures are expected to be even higher, with the PMD forecasting an intense heat wave in the coming months.

The PMD has advised people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and stay hydrated during the summer season.

The department has also urged the government to take necessary measures to mitigate the effects of the heat wave and minimize its impact on the population.

As Pakistan braces itself for the upcoming summer season, the authorities and citizens alike will need to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to protect themselves from the anticipated extreme temperatures.