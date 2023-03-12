Lahore admin conditionally allows PTI to hold public rally

Lahore district administration gave permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a public rally in metropolis on Monday (tomorrow).

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration met with the PTI leaders.

SAMAA TV sources said Lahore district administration gave conditional permission for public gathering.

Read Also: PTI approaches ECP against “illegal imposition” of Section 144 in Lahore

PTI Lahore leadership have been informed that speeches against judiciary and institutions will not be allowed, sources familiar with the development told SAMAA TV.

Read Also: Punjab govt imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI election rally in Lahore

Earlier in the day, Punjab government imposed Section 144 and summoned the Rangers to tackle any possible untoward incident in Lahore in the wake of PTI election rally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as announced by PTI chief Imran Khan.

However, PTI supremo took U-turn and postponed the public rally till Monday. On which Maryam Nawaz Sharif called him jackle for cancelling the rally due to fear of Police.

PTI had also approved ECP to challenge the Section 144 before the supremo election body. The PTI legal team also tried to move Lahore High Court (LHC) on Sunday but the provincial apex court was closed and the PTI’s lawyer went back.