Babar Azam disappointed on not being told about rest decision

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam showed his disappointment on not being consulted or told about the decision to rest him and make Shaheen Shah Afridi the stand-in captain for the series against Afghanistan.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, Babar Azam has told selection committee that he was available for the series as he was in great form in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Media reports revealed that PCB was planning to give rest to Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, even though both of them were top scorers of PSL.

Sources close to Babar Azam also disclosed that Babar Azam was unhappy and he said that it does not matter who becomes the captain, but he should have been consulted about it.

It was also revealed that Shan Masood was included in the World Cup squad due to pressure from outside as selection committee did not want to include him in the team initially.

PCB’s management committee head Najam Sethi would announce the squad for Afghanistan series tomorrow and it is expected Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali and Asif Ali would not be part of the squad.