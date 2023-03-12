ECP cancels by-elections on 37 NA seats in Sindh, Balochistan and KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday cancelled by-elections on 37 National Assembly seats, which were earlier scheduled for March 16 and March 19.

The ECP issued four notifications on Sunday.

The election watchdogs suspended its notifications of holding by-elections on 24 NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 NA seats in Islamabad, one NA seat in Quetta and 9 NA seats in Karachi.

The constituencies where by-elections have been put on halt include, NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III, NA-242 Karachi East-I, NA-243 Karachi East-II, NA-244 Karachi East-III, NA-247 Karachi South-II, NA-250 Karachi West-III, NA-252 Karachi West-V, NA-254 Karachi Central-II, NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA 22 Mardan, NA 24 Charsadda, NA-25, NA-26 Nowshera, NA 31 Peshawar, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), NA-43 Khyber, and NA-265 Quetta-II.

The by-elections of the federal capital’s constituencies NA 52, 53, 54 have also been suspended.

ECP to hold four meetings on March 13 and 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold four important meetings on March 13 and 14.

On the requests of PTI leaders Babarawan and Yasmeen Rashid, the meeting will be held on Monday (tomorrow) at 10am.

A meeting of Election Commission officials with caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, IG and Chief Secretary is scheduled on March 14 at 12:30pm.

Another meeting on March 14th, a meeting will be held with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor regarding the election date at 2:30pm.