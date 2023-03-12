PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Karachi Kings elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings decided to bat first against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in their last match of the group stage in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Karachi Kings had earlier defeated Lahore Qalandars in National Bank Arena Karachi and defending champions Lahore Qalandars are looking for a revenge.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of Lahore Qalandars was rested for the game and David Wiese was the stand-in captain for the match.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, David Wiese (c), Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Umer, Akif Javed