PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Karachi Kings elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars have already qualified for playoffs as toppers
Karachi Kings decided to bat first against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in their last match of the group stage in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Karachi Kings had earlier defeated Lahore Qalandars in National Bank Arena Karachi and defending champions Lahore Qalandars are looking for a revenge.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of Lahore Qalandars was rested for the game and David Wiese was the stand-in captain for the match.