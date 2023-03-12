PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs

Karachi Kings decided to bat first against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in their last match of the group stage in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Karachi Kings batting

Karachi Kings elected to bat first after winning the toss and it turned out to be a good decision as Muhammad Akhlaq and Tayyab Tahir had a partnership of 70 runs for the second wicket to put Karachi Kings in a strong position.

Muhammad Akhlaq was dismissed by Haris Rauf after scoring 51 runs whereas Hussain Talat got the wicket of Tayyab Tahir, after he had scored 40 runs.

Karachi Kings’s captain Imad Wasim stepped up once again and scored 45 runs off 31 balls as they reached 196 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Muhammad Umar got the vital breakthrough for Karachi Kings in the third over as he dismissed in-form Fakhar Zaman for 13 runs.

Abdullah Shafique was also dismissed by Aqif Javed after scoring only two runs whereas Sam Billings and Kamran Ghulam scored 11 runs each.

Karachi Kings’ bowlers picked wickets in regular intervals as Imad Wasim, Aqif Javed, Muhammad Umar and Imran Tahir got two wickets each.

Hussain Talat was the top scorer for Lahore Qalandars with 25 runs as whole team was bowled out for 110 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, David Wiese (c), Dilbar Hussain, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings Playing XI: Haider Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan Niazi, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Umer, Akif Javed