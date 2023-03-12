Fear of Police: Maryam says Imran acts like jackal by cancelling rally

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday responding to the PTI supremo Imran Khan decision to cancel rally in Lahore termed him jackal.

She compared Imran Khan with Nawaz Sharif who crossed all obstacles put up by then military dictator late general (rtd) Pervez Musharraf to stop him from leading a rally taken out to restore deposed judges.

She tweeted, “Those who cancel ’movements due to fear of police, those who stay at home because of fear are called jackals. Those who lead from the front after removing every obstacle put up dictator Musharraf and by the grace of Allah restore the judiciary before reaching Gujranwala. This lion-hearted leader is called Nawaz Sharif.”