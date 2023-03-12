Peshawar Zalmi edge Islamabad United by 13 runs

Peshawar Zalmi edged Islamabad United by 13 runs in their last group stage match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8), as both teams finished fourth and third respectively after playing 10 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi batting

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first as Babar Azam was rested by Peshawar Zalmi due to fever.

Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck by Fazalhaq Farooqi but it still did not affect the 2017 champion Peshawar Zalmi, as Muhammad Haris and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a partnership of 115 runs.

Muhammad Haris top scored with 79 runs off 39 balls with the help of five sixes and seven fours.

Peshawar Zalmi were 116 for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs but scored only 63 runs in next 10 overs.

Hassan Ali took three wickets whereas Shadab Khan got two as Peshawar Zalmi finished with 179 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Islamabad United batting

In response Islamabad United also lost their first wicket early as Hassan Nawaz was dismissed for duck in the first over by Khurram Shahzad.

None of the batters in Islamabad United’s middle order scored more than 40 runs as Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood and Colin Munro scored 15 runs each.

Faheem Ashraf gave them some hope by scoring 38 runs off 13 balls but their hopes were finished with his dismissal.

Khurram Shahzad and Sufiyan Muqeem picked three wickets each as Islamabad United were bowled out for 166 runs.

Both teams will face each other again on 16 March in Eliminator 1 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.