Former PTI stalwart Chaudhry Sarwar joins PMLQ

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday on Sunday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after meeting with PMLQ supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Last year, Chaudhary Sarwar was removed as Punjab governor by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister and Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said he was invited to join the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

He said his first priority would be to strengthen the party.

Sarwar also demanded a judicial commission to probe the death of PTI worker ZIlle Shah.