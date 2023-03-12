Imran Khan making apologies from US for cypher drama: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan created a cypher drama on the end of power which affected foreign relations, now he is asking for apologies from the US and offering clarifications.

During a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb accused PTI chief Imran Khan of creating a fuss after being ousted as prime minister, which has negatively impacted foreign relations.

Aurangzeb also blamed Khan for destroying the country’s economy in his four years in power, causing people to face inflation due to his government’s incompetence.

She called Khan a bigot and a fraud, who is now asking for apologies from the US and offering clarifications after creating a cypher play on the end of power.

Moreover, Aurangzeb lashed out at Imran Khan for doing politics on the deaths of innocent people, causing chaos and riots in the country. She claimed that every political spectacle of Khan’s has failed.

“Every single political gimmick of PTI leadership, including allegations of imported government, has failed miserably.”

She said that Imran Khan handed over the country to the IMF and played with the country’s economy.