Imran Khan takes U-turn; calls off Lahore rally

In a surprising U-turn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday postponed its election rally in Lahore till tomorrow (March 13).

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI leader Hamad Azhar announced to postpone rally– scheduled at 2:00 pm– after talking to party chief.

“The rally will be held either tomorrow or the day after,” he said.

The rally was scheduled to commence from Zaman Park and culminate at Data Gang Bakhsh Shrine.

Turning to Twitter, Imran Khan stated: “Sec144 was imposed illegally solely on PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore”.

He added that only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers and heavy police contingent.

“Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM & police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections,” added ousted prime minister.

The last-minute change of plans came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged Section 144 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), imposed by the caretaker Punjab government.

Read more: PTI approaches ECP against “illegal imposition” of Section 144 in Lahore

A day earlier, Imran Khan announced that he will lead an election rally in Lahore, urging the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe into the killing of party activist Ali Bilal.

However, the Lahore deputy commissioner refused permission to the PTI rally on the pretext of the PSL matches and several other ongoing events.