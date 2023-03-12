PTI Sindh MPA Arsalan Taj arrested from Karachi home

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary Arslan Taj Hussain has been arrested Sunday by police from his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

The Sindh MPA has been apprehended by “men in plain clothes” from his residence, the party’s provincial spokesperson alleged.

The spokesperson added that the arrest of the MPA was unlawful, as three police vehicles arrived at his residence, men entered and searched it without a warrant.

Arslan Taj is a PTI’s provincial lawmaker from PS-102 Karachi East 4 and party’s general secretary in the city.

In the meantime, a raid was also conducted at PTI lawmakers Khurram Sherzaman and Raja Azhar’s residences.

The two MPAs were not arrested since they were not present at their residence. Nonetheless, the party alleged that Raja Azhar’s family was subjected to harassment while he was away.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Imran Khan-led party is gearing up its preparations for a rally in Lahore scheduled at 2pm today (Sunday).

The PTI rally will end by 5:30pm.