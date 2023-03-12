Lahore students to get free Metro, Orange line ride

Lahore: In a bid to support students’ education and make commuting easier, Lahore’s metro and orange line train will now offer free rides to all students who wear uniforms.

Lahore students in uniforms—travelling on Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Metro Bus Service and Speedo Bus— will be able to avail free travel facility on all days of the week and during operating hours.

This new initiative was announced by the Caretaker CM Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday (today) in a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet.

The move will encourage more students to attend school regularly and punctually, as it will eliminate the financial burden of transportation for many families.

For free rides, students must simply show their school uniforms to the bus drivers or conductors upon boarding.

The initiative will also have a positive impact on the environment, as more students will opt for public transportation instead of private vehicles. This, in turn, will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the city.

The Punjab authorities have been considering a proposal to provide free transport facility of OLMT to the school children in Lahore since 2022.

Orange Line is an automated rapid transit line in Lahore being operated by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

The metro line spans 27.1 km with 25.4 km elevated and 1.72 km underground with 26 stations.

In the meeting, it was also decided to cancel the licenses of 56 companies for mining illegal minerals.

By issuing illegal licenses, billions of dollars were lost to the national treasury, stressed caretaker CM.