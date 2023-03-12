PTI approaches ECP against “illegal imposition” of Section 144 in Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday challenged Section 144 in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), imposed by the caretaker Punjab government, a head of a PTI election rally.

A day ago, Imran Khan announced that he will lead an election rally in Lahore today (Sunday), and also urged the chief justice to form a judicial commission to probe into the killing of party activist Ali Bilal, alias Zille Shah.

However, the Lahore deputy commissioner refused permission to the PTI rally on the pretext of the PSL matches.

While the Punjab government imposed Section 144 and summoned the Rangers to tackle any possible untoward incident in Lahore today.

Following this, the PTI approached the ECP against the “illegal imposition” of Section 144 and claimed that the Punjab interim government had violated the ECP’s code of conduct.

In a media talk on Sunday, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan said that a petition had been filed in the electoral body against the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The petition said the Punjab interim government in blatant violation of the ECO’s code of conduct and relevant orders had directed the district administration of Lahore to impose Section 144 in Lahore in a bid to stop the PTI rally in Lahore.

The PTI rally was scheduled at 2pm today while the PSL match in the city was scheduled for 7pm. “The PTI rally will end by 5:30pm for which the rally route is completely different from the PSL match.”

“This is the second time since the announcement of the election schedule, Punjab Interim Government has led to this fascist tactic to stop Pakistan’s largest political party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) to do electoral/political activity.”

The petition added that on March 8, the interim government in Punjab had imposed a ban on rallies in Lahore which led to a police operation on a party worker and the death of Zille Shah — a worker who PTI claims was killed by the Punjab police during the crackdown.

“The Punjab Interim Government/CM/Cabinet wants to repeat the same events even now and this light-handedness may lead to lego constitutional crises and political instability,” the petition stated.

“The ECP is requested to take notice of this illegal imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and the order may be declared null and void and without justification and PTI may be allowed to hold an election rally as per plan,” it added.