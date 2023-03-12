Four astronauts return to Earth; end 5-month mission

Four astronauts have returned to Earth after a successful a five-month long stay aboard the International Space Station.

The US-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, and arrived back on Earth via their “endurance” capsule, which splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Florida.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5, which launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral in 2022, was the fifth mission in space for Koichi Wakata of Japan and the first for Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada.

The Crew-5 mission achieved a pair of historic firsts

The crew faced several challenges during their time in space, including avoiding space debris, dealing with leaking Russian capsules, and ensuring the safe delivery of a replacement craft for the station’s other crew members.

On Saturday morning, the astronauts, including NASA’s Nicole Mann—the first Native American woman to fly in space— checked out of the station, and were picked up less than 19 hours later.

Despite some delays due to high winds and waves earlier in the week, the crew made it back safely.

“That was one heck of a ride,” Mann radioed moments after splashdown.

Mann expressed her excitement stating that she couldn’t wait to ‘feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass, and enjoy some delicious Earth food’ after her extended stay in space.