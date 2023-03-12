Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th March 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th March 2023 Mar 12, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 12th March 2023 Recommended Punjab govt imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI election rally in Lahore Lahore students to get free Metro, Orange line ride North Korea adopts war deterrence measures Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022 Tere Bin OST, episodes removed from YouTube amidst copyright claims