PM orders cotton task force to make crop profitable

The prime minister on Saturday took a major decision to increase the production of cotton, and tasked the agricultural task force with making the crop profitable.

He said the government will ensure payment of profit-based income to the growers for their crops.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on agriculture on Saturday.

The ongoing reforms by the agricultural task force and the upcoming cotton crop were reviewed. The prime minister assigned the team the task to make the crop profitable.

PM Sharif said the government will ensure payment of profit-based income to the cotton growers. He directed to initiate a crackdown on those selling fake pesticides to farmers.

The premier said seed certification should be made transparent and efficient to supply quality seeds to the farmers.