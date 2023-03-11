Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM orders cotton task force to make crop profitable

Shehbaz says govt to ensure payment of profit-based income to growers for their crops
Usman Khan Mar 11, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The prime minister on Saturday took a major decision to increase the production of cotton, and tasked the agricultural task force with making the crop profitable.

He said the government will ensure payment of profit-based income to the growers for their crops.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on agriculture on Saturday.

The ongoing reforms by the agricultural task force and the upcoming cotton crop were reviewed. The prime minister assigned the team the task to make the crop profitable.

PM Sharif said the government will ensure payment of profit-based income to the cotton growers. He directed to initiate a crackdown on those selling fake pesticides to farmers.

The premier said seed certification should be made transparent and efficient to supply quality seeds to the farmers.

Courtesy: APP

agriculture

PM Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div