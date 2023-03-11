Talks with IMF to resume on Monday on loan program

In order to ensure resumption of a loan program, Pakistan and the IMF are set to restart their talks from Monday.

The two sides took a three-day break in the talks to consider the points they disagreed on, on Thursday.

After a break, talks on the resumption of the $6.5 billion loan program from the IMF will restart on Monday.

According to the Finance Ministry sources, the State Bank of Pakistan and IMF officials had held talks on Thursday.

They discussed the points finalized in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

The next installment of $1.1 billion from the $6.5 billion loan will be received in April in the form of a staff-level agreement that is likely to be inked next week.

Pakistan has reportedly fulfilled all the pre-conditions of the IMF for the staff-level agreement.