Balochistan minister released in triple murder, abductions case

Arrested in a triple murder and abductions case in Barkhan, Balochistan Minister Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran was released from jail on bail on Saturday.

Sardar Khetran, who was arrested on charges of murdering three people, including a woman, and abducting six people in Barkhan, was released from Central Jail in Quetta on bail after paying surety bonds of Rs500,000 in each case.

Khetran’s bail application was approved by Rakhni sessions court judge on Friday.

Also Read: Khetran sent to jail on judicial remand

Elders of the Khetran tribe were present in large numbers outside the Central Jail at the time of the release of Sardar Khetran.

The provincial minister was released after 18 days in prison. He was arrested on February 22.

Also Read: Doctor says Marri’s teenage daughter sexually abused in captivity