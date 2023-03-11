Chief wants army to maintain bravery, competence in war against terrorism

Army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the force should maintain its qualities of bravery, cooperation and competence in the war against terrorism.

The chief of army staff was addressing the concluding session of the Pakistan Army’s 6th International Team Spirit Competition at the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Pabbi.

Gen Munir attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, the ISPR said in a statement.

In his speech, the army chief said the Pakistan Army possesses the qualities of professional courage, mutual cooperation and competence, and that it should maintain these qualities in the war against terrorism.

According to the ISPR, the competition continued from March 7-9.

The army chief distributed awards and honors among the participants. International observers and defense attachés of participating countries were also present in the ceremony.

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the professionalism, endurance and high morale of the participating teams.

Photo courtesy: APP

Seven teams of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy participated in the competition.

Other participating teams belonged to America, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Azerbaijan, Canada, Gambia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Senegal, Sudan, the UAE and United Kingdom participated as observers.

The military’s media wing said these competitions have been very popular for many years.