Videos » Black & White With Hassan Nisar Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 11th March 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 11th March 2023 Mar 11, 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 11th March 2023 Recommended PTI worker’s death: Punjab caretaker CM says Ali Bilal died in road accident PSL 8 Livescore Updates: Multan Sultans break biggest total record with 262 runs Slow progress in Karachi’s lawyer murder case leaves victim’s family despondent Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022 Tere Bin OST, episodes removed from YouTube amidst copyright claims